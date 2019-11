Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the news media in the briefing room at the State Department in Washington on 18 November 2019. Pompeo discussed several topics, including Israeli settlements in the West Bank and ongoing protests in Hong Kong, Iran and Iraq. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The US government withdraws legal objection to Israeli settlements in West Bank

The US government on Monday altered its stance on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank by rejecting a 1978 State Department legal opinion that called the establishment of such settlements there "inconsistent with international law."

The move is virtually certain to enrage the Palestinians and their supporters, thus making peace efforts in the region more difficult.