Kurdish refugees living in Athens burn portraits of Turkish President Erdogan during a protest outside the Russian embassy in Athens, Greece, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Turkish soldiers prepare their tanks before crossing the Syrian-Turkish border while people visit the soldiers at Hassa district at the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay, Turkey,Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

The United States secretary of state on Monday said he was concerned by Turkey's military campaign against Washington-backed militias in northern Syria and urged both warring parties to show restraint, although he acknowledged Turkey's right to defend its own borders.

At a London press conference, Rex Tillerson offered a diplomatic message that neither condemned nor approved of a Turkish military offensive in northwestern Syria's Afrin province against Kurdish YPG militias, who are backed by the US-led international coalition in the fight against the Islamic State terror organization but are regarded as a terrorist organization by Turkey.