The United States secretary of state on Monday said he was concerned by Turkey's military campaign against Washington-backed militias in northern Syria and urged both warring parties to show restraint, although he acknowledged Turkey's right to defend its own borders.
At a London press conference, Rex Tillerson offered a diplomatic message that neither condemned nor approved of a Turkish military offensive in northwestern Syria's Afrin province against Kurdish YPG militias, who are backed by the US-led international coalition in the fight against the Islamic State terror organization but are regarded as a terrorist organization by Turkey.