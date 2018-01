Russian Air Force Russian Knights (Russkie Vityazi) fly the Sukhoi Su-27 aircraft during a demonstration program of the International Military-Technical Forum 'ARMY-2016' in the Russian Armed Forces 'Patriot' Park in Kubinka, Moscow region, Russia, 09 September 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A US long-range, subsonic, jet-powered strategic bomber, the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress (L) being shadowed by a Russian twin-engine super maneuverable fighter aircraft Su-27 (R) during the BALTOPS 2017 exercises over the Baltic see, Poland, 09 June 2017. EPA/Jakub Kaczmarczyk POLAND OUT

A Sukhoi Su-27 fighter of the 'Russian Knights' aerobatics team of the Russian Air Force is seen during the show program of the Aero India 2013 at the Yelahanka air base in the southern Indian city of Bangalore, 09 February 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

The State Department of the United States on Monday accused Russia of unsafe military practices in international airspace over the Black Sea.

According to the US, the incident occurred Monday when a Russian Su-27 fighter jet flew within five feet (1.5 meters) of an EP-3 patrol aircraft of the US Navy, violating international laws and agreements.