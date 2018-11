A file photograph dated Jan. 15, 2011 shows a general view of the Iran's heavy water reactor in the city of Arak, Iran. EPA-EFE FILE/HAMID FORUTAN

Iranian security officials of the Bushehr nuclear plant wearing the Islamic black gown (chador) look at members of the media in front of the plant in Bushehr, southern Iran, Aug. 21, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The United States government exempted on Monday three Iranian nuclear sites from sanctions, but warned that they will be under strict scrutiny, the State Department reported.

The sites that benefit from this measure are those of Arak (central Iran), Bushehr (south) and Fordow, near the city of Qom and which was built underground to protect against military attack.