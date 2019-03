FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 'Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation' in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, June 19, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

United States President Donald Trump is off the hook. Russian President Vladimir Putin isn't, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

That seems a fair, concise reading of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, at least as summarized Sunday by Attorney General William Barr.