North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui (C) arrives for working-level talks with US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim on the historic bilateral summit the next day, at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Hotel in Singapore, Jun 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim (C) arrives at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia Hotel in Singapore, Jun 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Diplomatic delegations from the United States and North Korea held the last working meeting on Monday to finalize the agenda of the historic summit between the US president and North Korean leader scheduled to be held on Jun. 12 in the city-state.

The meeting at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Singapore began at 10 am and lasted some two hours, according to the White House.