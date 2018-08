An Afghan woman with her face painted with national flag colors attends a ceremony to mark the Independence Day in Helmand, Afghanistan, 19 August 2018. Afghanistan is celebrating the 99th anniversary of its independence from British rule on 19 August. EPA-EFE/WATAN YAR

An Afghan helicopter hovers during a celebration to mark the Independence Day in Helmand, Afghanistan, 19 August 2018. Afghanistan is celebrating the 99th anniversary of its independence from British rule on 19 August. EPA-EFE/WATAN YAR

Afghan security officials secure the venue as forces show their skills as they mark the Independence Day in Helmand, Afghanistan, 19 August 2018. Afghanistan is celebrating the 99th anniversary of its independence from British rule on 19 August. EPA-EFE/WATAN YAR

People attend a ceremony to mark the Independence Day in Helmand, Afghanistan, 19 August 2018. Afghanistan is celebrating the 99th anniversary of its independence from British rule on 19 August. EPA-EFE/WATAN YAR

epa06958147 A vendor sells national flags on the Independence Day in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 19 August 2018. Afghanistan is celebrating the 99th anniversary of its independence from British rule on 19 August. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The United States declared it is ready to support, facilitate and participate in direct negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban, on the occasion of the Afghan government's announcement on Sunday of a conditional three-month ceasefire with the Taliban.

"This plan responds to the clear and continued call of the Afghan people for peace," the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.