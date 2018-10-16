A handout photo made available by Saudi Royal Palace shows (L-R) Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to the US Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Minister of State Musaed bin Mohamed al Aiban and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir attending meeting with US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo (not pictured) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/BANDAR ALGALOUD

A handout photo made available by Saudi Royal Palace shows US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo (L) meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/BANDAR ALGALOUD

A handout photo made available by Saudi Royal Palace shows US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo (L) meeting with Saudi King Salman (R) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/BANDAR ALGALOUD

Saudi Arabia's king told the United States secretary of state in Riyadh Tuesday that his nation was committed to a full and transparent investigation into the disappearance of a Saudi dissident journalist last seen entering his country's consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul two weeks ago, the US state department said.

Salman bin Abdelaziz welcomed Mike Pompeo to the Saudi capital, where the pair discussed bilateral ties and Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post writer whose as yet unresolved disappearance and possible murder at the Saudi consulate on Oct. 2 sparked tensions between the Gulf kingdom and its Western allies.