Saudi Arabia's king told the United States secretary of state in Riyadh Tuesday that his nation was committed to a full and transparent investigation into the disappearance of a Saudi dissident journalist last seen entering his country's consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul two weeks ago, the US state department said.
Salman bin Abdelaziz welcomed Mike Pompeo to the Saudi capital, where the pair discussed bilateral ties and Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post writer whose as yet unresolved disappearance and possible murder at the Saudi consulate on Oct. 2 sparked tensions between the Gulf kingdom and its Western allies.