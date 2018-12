US Army soldiers with M1A2 tanks participate in ordinary defense drills at the Mugeon-ri drill field in Paju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Apr 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

More than 70 mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles arrive at a quay in South Korea's largest port city of Busan, Sept 26, 2012. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea and the United States failed to agree on what Seoul will contribute towards the cost of deploying US forces on the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

A five-year agreement on US Forces Korea is due to run out at the end of this month.