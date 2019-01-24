Venezuelans living in Chile hold a rally to show support for the self-proclaimed president of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, at the Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile, 23 January 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

A protester shows injuries on his body during a demonstration against the Government of the Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, 23 January 2019. Thousands of Venezuelans have demonstrated today in the 23 states of the country, against Nicolas Maduro, after the opposition called for people to ignore the legitimacy of the second term of Nicolas Maduro, which has just begun. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

Opponents of Chavism demonstrate against the Government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, 23 January 2019. Chavists and opponents are again demonstrating in the streets of the country to support or question the legitimacy of the head of state, which the Parliament and a large part of the international community do not recognize. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

Protesters clash with Members of the Bolivarian National Police during a demonstration against the Government of the Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, 23 January 2019. Thousands of Venezuelans have demonstrated today in the 23 states of the country, against Nicolas Maduro, after the opposition called for people to ignore the legitimacy of the second term of Nicolas Maduro, which has just begun. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

The Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, announced Wednesday that he will keep US diplomats stationed in Venezuela, thus disregarding the government of Nicolas Maduro, and urged the Venezuelan Armed Forces to protect them.

Pompeo said in a statement that "the United States does not recognize the Maduro regime as the government of Venezuela" and that Maduro, whom he called a "former president," does not have "the legal authority to break diplomatic relations with the United States or to declare our diplomats persona non grata."