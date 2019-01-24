The Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, announced Wednesday that he will keep US diplomats stationed in Venezuela, thus disregarding the government of Nicolas Maduro, and urged the Venezuelan Armed Forces to protect them.
Pompeo said in a statement that "the United States does not recognize the Maduro regime as the government of Venezuela" and that Maduro, whom he called a "former president," does not have "the legal authority to break diplomatic relations with the United States or to declare our diplomats persona non grata."