The use of material resources will double globally by 2060 and will cause a serious environmental impact, according to a study released on Monday by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The report, released at the opening of an international conference on the circular economy, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, analyzes the future use of metallic and non-metallic material resources taking into account a series of variables.