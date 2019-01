The national flag of the United States flies at the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) in Taipei, Taiwan, Jun.12, 2018 EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

The United States has urged China to stop using coercive measures, and engage in constructive dialogue to solve differences with Taiwan, official Central News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The news agency quoting Brent Christensen, the de facto US ambassador to Taiwan, said Washington was also gravely concerned over the tension between China and the island nation caused by Beijing's arm-twisting methods to achieve reunification.