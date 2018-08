Ethnic Uighur minority people walk in Dabazha or Grand Bazaar in Urumqi city, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Province, China, 18 November 2017. Uighurs, a Muslim ethnic minority group in China, make up about 40 percent of the 21.8 million people in Xinjiang, a vast, ethnically divided region that borders Pakistan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia. Xinjiang has long been subjected to separatists unrests and violent terrorist attacks blamed by authorities on Islamist extremism while human rights groups say Chinese repression on religious rights, culture and freedom of movement caused undue tensions. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese security forces inspect the contents of a car's trunk at a check point in a Uighur neighborhood in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China, 14 July 2009. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Security forces stand guard on a predominantly ethnic Uighur area in Urumqi as a young ethnic Uighur girl walks pass, Xinjiang province, China, 16 July 2009. The presence of security forces in Urumqi is still very obvious although a number of troops seem to have left the streets. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Chinese soldiers patrol the streets of a Uighur neighborhood after an incident between ethnic Uighurs and Chinese security forces along the streets in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China, 13 July 2009. Chinese security forces shot three ethnic Uighurs after they allegedly attacked them. Two of the Uighurs died during the incident while the third one is in hospital, as well as a police officer who was also injured according to a report by Urumqi police. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The US based NGO Uyghur Human Rights Project on Friday said that there are credible reports of Muslim reeducation centres in the Xinjiang region in China where custodial deaths and torture are taking place and demanded an urgent international response.

"Credible reports of deaths in custody, torture, and systemic political indoctrination must propel the international community into action on behalf of the Uyghurs," UHRP said in a statement.