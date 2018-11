Uyghurs and Tibetan people demonstrate against China during the UPR of China by the Human Rights Council, walking to the place des Nations in front of the European HQ of the UN, in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Uyghurs and Tibetans on Tuesday staged a protest in Geneva during the Universal Periodic Review of China by the Human Rights Council.

Hundreds of people congregated outside the headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, to decry the continued use of internment camps to hold individuals primarily of the Uygur ethnic group who in many cases have not been lawfully charged.