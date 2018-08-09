Health officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Thursday launched a vaccination campaign against the deadly Ebola virus, according to the African country's health ministry.
The first injections of the rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine – an experimental treatment that was successfully trialled in the northeastern province of Equateur, where an Ebola outbreak that killed 33 people was officially declared to have ended in late July – in this campaign are being administered in the small town of Mangina, located in the North Kivu region, one of the two areas affected by the latest outbreak.