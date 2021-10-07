The Covid vaccination drive has picked up speed in Palestinian after the government made inoculations compulsory amid widespread misinformation and a reluctant population.
Vaccination drive picks up in Palestine amid mandatory jabs
A nurse vaccinates a young man in the in the West Bank's Ramallah Hospital, Ramallah, Palestine, 30 September 2021. EFE/Pablo Duer
Health care workers at the in the West Bank's Ramallah Hospital, Ramallah, Palestine, 30 September 2021. EFE/Pablo Duer
Young Palestinians wait to get vaccinated in the in the West Bank's Ramallah Hospital, Ramallah, Palestine, 30 September 2021. EFE/Pablo Duer
