US President Donald J. Trump speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 16 September 2020. (Estados Unidos) EFE-EPA/Al Drago / POOL

Deadlines for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine have become the latest controversy within the United States government with President Donald Trump promising on Wednesday that he will distribute 100 million doses before the end of the year eve as one of his most prominent experts said that won't be possible until 2021.

"We’ll be able to distribute at least 100 million vaccine doses by the end of 2020 and a large number much sooner than that," Trump said in a press briefing at the White House. EFE-EPA