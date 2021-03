The Mexican government provided this photo of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at a press conference in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, on Friday, 19 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ Presidencia de Mexico EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The United States has agreed to loan 2.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Mexico, where an ambitious inoculation program has been hampered by problems with supply.