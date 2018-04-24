People write messages of support on posters at the site where a van driver plowed into dozens of pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10 and injuring 15, on April 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Warren Toda

A worker cleans the sidewalk where the driver of a van plowed into dozens of pedestrians, killing 10 and injuring 15, in Toronto on April 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Warren Toda

Toronto police scour the area where a van plowed into dozens of pedestrians, searching for evidence on April 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Warren Toda

Canadian authorities charged Alex Minassian with 10 counts of premeditated homicide and another 13 of attempted murder for mowing down dozens of pedestrians with a rental van in Toronto.

Ten people were killed and 15 were injured in the incident.