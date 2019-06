The revolver which Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh supposedly used to kill himself is presented to the press at Drouot auction house in Paris, France, 17 June 2019. EPA/Julien de Rosa

The revolver which Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh supposedly used to kill himself is presented to the press at Drouot auction house in Paris, France, 17 June 2019. EPA/Julien de Rosa

The gun which the artist Vincent Van Gogh is suspected to have used in his suicide sold at auction for $182,000 on Wednesday.

The item went to an anonymous private buyer, who paid around three times the expected sale price, previously estimated at between $45,000 and $67,000.