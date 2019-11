Women take part in a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERRES

A woman reacts during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERRES

A demonstrator vandalizes a monument during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERRES

Women take part in a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERRES

People light a bonfire during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERRES

A march on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Mexico City on Monday was marred by acts of vandalism and destruction of public property.

Some 2,500 female police officers and some 2,000 government officials of Mexico City were deployed to oversee the demonstration, attended mostly by feminist youth, groups and organizations. EFE-EPA