Ecuadorian vanilla farmer Felipe Grefa on 09 July 2020 shows one of the plants he is growing at a greenhouse in Tena, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Dayanara Ashanga uses her nimble fingers to manipulate the brown vanilla pods she keeps inside drawers in a locked room. She caresses them, curls them around her finger to test their elasticity and then returns them to their drawers wrapped in a blanket.

"It's so they don't get cold. If they get dry, they're useless!" the 24-year-old member of the Kichwa indigenous tribe said of the tender, meticulous daily care she provides the pods over a period of three months.