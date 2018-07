A handout photo made available by the Vanuatu Red Cross Society on Jul. 27, 2018 shows volcanic ash on Ambae Island, Vanuatu, Jul 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/VANUATU RED CROSS HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Vanuatu Red Cross Society on Jul. 27, 2018 shows volcanic ash on Ambae Island, Vanuatu, Jul. 21 2018. EPA-EFE/VANUATU RED CROSS HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Vanuatu Red Cross Society on Jul. 27, 2018 shows volcanic ash on Ambae Island, Vanuatu, Jul. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/VANUATU RED CROSS HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The government of Vanuatu Friday ordered the evacuation of almost 10,000 people living on the island of Ambae due to a volcanic eruption, the third in less than a year.

The Minister of Land and Natural Resources, Ralph Regenvanu, announced on twitter that the "cabinet has reimposed the state of emergency and ordered the compulsory evacuation of the entire population of Ambae."