American vaping giant Juul Labs was on Thursday debating internally whether to embrace or push back on part of the plan by the administration of United States President Donald Trump to pull most e-cigarettes from the market, according to EFE/Dow Jones.

The policy – affecting sweet and fruity vaping products along with mint and menthol – would be a crippling hit to the startup, which generates more than 80 percent of its sales from flavors that would be banned. EFE-EPA