President of Panama, Juan Carlos Varela (L) speaks during the Shanghai Expo in Shanghai, China, Nov. 7, 2018. EFE/Paula Escalada Medrano

Shanghai, China, Nov. 7 (efe-epa) - The president of Panama said on Wednesday that the Shanghai Expo should allow family-run businesses to participate.

After opening the Panama pavilion, Juan Carlos Varela told EFE his company Varela Hermanos, that produces the rum Ron Abuelo, is "the largest exporter in the country" and "one of the most tax-paying. "