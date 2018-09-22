Pope Francis speaks during a welcome ceremony on the square in front of the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

A handout photo made available by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis as he talks to the media onboard his plane on the occasion of his trip to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia at Rome's Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport, in Fiumicino, Italy, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT

The Vatican and the Chinese government signed an agreement on the appointment of bishops in China, ending a decades-long struggle over who chooses the leaders of Catholicism in the world's most populous country, but leaving major controversies in their relationship unresolved, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Saturday.

The "provisional agreement" was signed Saturday in Beijing by Msgr. Antoine Camilleri, the Holy See's undersecretary for relations with states, and Wang Chao, China's deputy minister for foreign affairs, the Vatican said in a statement.