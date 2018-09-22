The Vatican and the Chinese government signed an agreement on the appointment of bishops in China, ending a decades-long struggle over who chooses the leaders of Catholicism in the world's most populous country, but leaving major controversies in their relationship unresolved, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Saturday.
The "provisional agreement" was signed Saturday in Beijing by Msgr. Antoine Camilleri, the Holy See's undersecretary for relations with states, and Wang Chao, China's deputy minister for foreign affairs, the Vatican said in a statement.