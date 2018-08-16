The Holy See on Thursday called the abuses committed by priests against minors described in a report by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court "criminal" and said that "responsibility" for them must be taken by those who committed the acts and those clergy members who permitted or enabled them.

Expressing "shame and sorrow" about the grand jury report on the rape and molestation of children by clergy members in six Pennsylvania dioceses over decades, the Vatican called the abuse "criminally and morally reprehensible."