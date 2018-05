Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell (C) leaves the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, May. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell (C) departs the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, May. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFAN POSTLES NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell (C) leaves the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, May. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cardinal George Pell continues to remain in office on leave of absence, the Vatican said on Tuesday, after an Australian court ordered Pell to stand trial on charges of child sexual abuse.

Greg Burke, director of the Holy See Press Office, said in a statement that the Holy See had taken note of the court decision in Australia and the Cardinal's leave of absence - granted last year to allow him to fight the charges - is still in place.