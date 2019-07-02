Pietro Orlandi, brother of missing Emanuela Orlandi, attends Raiuno (RAI 1)'s Italian television show 'Porta a Porta' (lit. Door-to-door) conducted by Italian journalist Bruno Vespa, in Rome, Italy, 31 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Supporters of mysteriously missing Emanuela Orlandi - she disappeared in Rome on 22 June 1983 - spell out her name in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City 27 June 2012 when they and her brother highlighted her disappearance. EPA/SERENA CREMASCHI INSIDEFOTO

An undated file handout photograph released on 05 July 2010 showing a poster appealing for information on the whereabouts of missing Vatican city citizen Emanuela Orlandi, who dissapeared on 22 June 1983 and whose body is not never been found. EPA/STF

The Vatican has ordered the opening of two tombs in the search for a teenage girl who went missing in 1983.

Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee, went missing in Rome at the age of 15.