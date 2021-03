A file photo of the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith Spanish Jesuit and Catholic Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer (center). EPA-EFE/Alberto Martin/File

The Vatican said Monday that the Catholic Church cannot impart its blessing to unions of same-sex couples and that any religious recognition of such unions by priests is deemed illicit.

In response to a dubium (question) on that matter, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith answered "Negative" and then detailed the Church's position in an Explanatory Note.