With Pope Francis' visit to Peru on the horizon, the Vatican on Wednesday decided to assume control of a controversial Peruvian Catholic organization that has recently found itself at the heart of a fresh child abuse scandal implicating its leader and founder.

A statement from the Vatican press office said a Colombian bishop would be appointed commissioner for the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, or Christian Life Society, in the wake of a judicial case opened by Peruvian prosecutors into allegations that the organization's senior officials and its founder, Luis Fernando Figari, had sexually and psychologically abused young men, including children.