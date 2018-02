An electric car with an exclusive license plate is charged at an electric vehicle charging station in Beijing, China, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Vehicle sales in China recovered double digit growth, climbing 11.6 percent year-on-year in January, to 2.8 million units, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Friday.

The growth was far more than that recorded in December, of 0.1 percent and an average of 2017, of 3 percent.