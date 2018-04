A general view of the car vending machine by Ford and Alibaba Group in Guangzhou, Guandong Province, China, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVECSKI

Cars drive on a road during a polluted day in Beijing, China, Apr. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Vehicle sales in China rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in March to stand at 2.17 million units, the China Association Of Automobile Manufacturers announced Wednesday.

A total of 6.1 million units were registered during the first quarter of the year, an increase of 2.6 percent, the association said in a statement.