Secret Service Uniform Division police respond after a passenger vehicle hit a security barrier near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Secret Service Uniform Division police look at a vehicle that reportedly plowed into a barricade on the edge of the White House complex, in Washington, DC, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

No one was hurt Friday when a woman crashed a van into a security barrier outside the White House, authorities said.

"An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E," the Secret Service said on Twitter, adding a few minutes later that the driver had been immediately apprehended by officers.