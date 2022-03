Members of indigenous movements protest to demand an end to the "destruction of the Amazon and Brazil" on 9 March 2022 outside the Parliament building in Brasilia, Brazil. Acclaimed Brazilian singer-songwriter Caetano Veloso headed the large demonstration that blasted rightist President Jair Bolsonaro for his environmental policies. EFE/Joedson Alves

Acclaimed Brazilian singer-songwriter Caetano Veloso headed a large demonstration here Wednesday that blasted President Jair Bolsonaro for his environmental policies and demanded that he cease the "destruction of the Amazon and Brazil."

The rally occurred outside the National Congress of Brazil in Brasilia and mainly took aim at a bill backed by the conservative head of state and pushed by Brazil's powerful farm lobby that would loosen regulations on the use of pesticides.