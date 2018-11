Santo Domingo, Nov. 12, 2018: Autonomous University of Santo Domingo President Emma Polanco (R) and her University of Salamanca counterpart, Ricardo Rivero (L), sealed here Monday an agreement to develop a dual-degree doctoral program in public administration. EPA/EFE/Orlando Barría

Santo Domingo, Nov. 12, 2018: The Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), the oldest such institution in the Americas, and Spain's 800-year-old University of Salamanca, sealed here Monday an agreement to develop a dual-degree doctoral program in public administration. EPA/EFE/Orlando Barría

The agreement - signed by UASD president Emma Polanco and her USAL counterpart, Ricardo Rivero - mandates that students will have four years to prepare their doctoral theses and for that time to be divided between the two institutions.