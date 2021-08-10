Caracas residents consider their city to be "green" because of the large amount of vegetation there, but complaints about extensive pruning and indiscriminate cutting down of trees are becoming more frequent both in the capital and in other Venezuelan cities, which are experiencing ongoing attacks on the environment.
Venezuela, a less green country amid indiscriminate logging
Photo showing the remains of a tree cut down in Caracas, Venezuela, on Aug. 2, 2021. EFE/ Rayner Peña
