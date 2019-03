A view of the home of Roberto Marrero, the chief of staff of opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim head of state Juan Guaido. On March 21, 2019, Marrero was arrested at his residence by intelligence agents and accused of leading a terrorist cell. EPA-EFE

Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Sergio Vergara answers questions from the press after his apartment was raided early on March 21, 2019, as part of an operation to detain Roberto Marrero, the chief of staff of Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido. Guaido denounced the arrest and demanded his immediate release. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Juan Guaido (C), the leader of Venezuela's opposition and self-proclaimed interim head of state, speaks to supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 21, 2019, the same day his chief of staff was arrested at his home and accused of leading a terrorist cell. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PENA

Juan Guaido (C), the leader of Venezuela's opposition and self-proclaimed interim head of state, speaks to supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 21, 2019, the same day his chief of staff was arrested at his home and accused of leading a terrorist cell. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PENA

Juan Guaido (R), the leader of Venezuela's opposition and self-proclaimed interim head of state, poses for a photo while holding a child in his arms as he leaves the Damas Salesianas association following a press conference, in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 21, 2019, the same day that his chief of staff, Roberto Marrero, was arrested at his home and accused of leading a terrorist cell. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PENA

A member of Venezuela's National Police force is seen on March 21, 2019, in the vicinity of the Helicoide government building, where Roberto Marrero - the chief of staff of self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido - is being held in Caracas, Venezuela. Guaido, who has been recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries, denounced the March 21 arrest at Marrero's home in Caracas and demanded his top aide's immediate release. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

A view of damage reportedly caused on March 21, 2019, by Venezuelan security forces during a raid on the Caracas home of Roberto Marrero, chief of staff of Venezela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido. Guaido, who has been recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries, said Marrero had been arrested and demanded his immediate release. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Attorney Roberto Marrero attends a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, on Dec. 8, 2015. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ/FILE

A view of the apartment building where Roberto Marrero - chief of staff of Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido - was detained by Venezuelan security forces during a raid in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 21, 2019. Guaido, who has been recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries, denounced the arrest and demanded Marrero's immediate release. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ