Photo taken Jan. 24, 2019, in Caracas, showing the head of Venezuela's government-supporting National Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello(l), speaking with elected President Nicolas Maduro at a ceremony opening the yearly session of the country's Supreme Court. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

The head of the government-supporting National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela (ANC), Diosdado Cabello, on Tuesday named a commission to consult with the public with an eye toward holding parliamentary elections to replace the opposition-controlled National Assembly (AN).

"A constitutional commission (is designated) for the consultation ... on the parliamentary elections. This (was done) quickly, and (the consultation) has to be very fast, too. The only branch that is established in the Constitution that has not been recertified by this ANC is the legislative branch," Cabello said in a parliamentary session.