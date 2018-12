Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (R) and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L), in Caracas, Venezuela, 03 December 2018. Erdogan stated that Turkey will 'cover the majority of the needs of Venezuela'. Erdogan is visiting Venezuela for official talks aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The governments of Venezuela and Turkey on Monday signed a set of economic and defense agreements that mark a "new" era in the relations between both nations, according to the Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro, during the ceremony with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The alliances include agreements in the oil, tourism and maritime transport sectors, as well as mining, an industry that Venezuela hopes to develop in the southern states of the country.