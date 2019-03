A view of the home of Roberto Marrero, the chief of staff of opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim head of state Juan Guaido. On March 21, 2019, Marrero was arrested at his residence by intelligence agents and accused of leading a terrorist cell. EPA-EFE

Juan Guaido (C), the leader of Venezuela's opposition and self-proclaimed interim head of state, speaks to supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 21, 2019, the same day his chief of staff was arrested at his home and accused of leading a terrorist cell. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PENA

A view of the apartment building where Roberto Marrero - chief of staff of Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido - was detained by Venezuelan security forces during a raid in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 21, 2019. Guaido, who has been recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries, denounced the arrest and demanded Marrero's immediate release. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Venezuelan Carlos Vecchio, ambassador in the US talks with Efe about the international pressure campaign against the Venezuelan ruler, Nicolas Maduro, and the possible role that Spain and the EU on March 21, 2019 in Washington, USA. EPA-EFE/ Shawn Thew

Venezuelan Carlos Vecchio, ambassador in the US talks with Efe about the international pressure campaign against the Venezuelan ruler, Nicolas Maduro, and the possible role that Spain and the EU on March 21, 2019 in Washington, USA. EPA-EFE/ Shawn Thew

Venezuela's interior minister on Thursday accused the detained chief of staff of opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim head of state Juan Guaido of leading a terrorist cell that was planning to sow chaos with targeted attacks.

Nestor Reverol made his remarks after Roberto Marrero was arrested in the wee hours of Thursday at his home in Caracas.