Juan Guaido, Venezuela's self-proclaimed acting president, on Saturday asked the militant opposition to remain "confident" and to stay "in the streets," on a day that the Maduro government captured the head of a Colombian criminal gang and linked the fugitive to alleged plans by the opposition party to carry out terrorist acts. EFE-EPA/File

Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez tells a press conference in Caracas on March 23, 2019, with regard to a recently arrested Colombian crime boss, that several paramilitaries sneaked into Venezuela from Colombia last month amid the violence unleashed on the border when the opposition tried to bring humanitarian aid into the country. EFE-EPA/Miraflores Press

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Saturday that his government captured the head of the Colombian criminal gang Los Rastrojos and linked the fugitive to alleged plans by an opposition party to carry out terrorist acts.

"We have captured the head of Los Rastrojos in Carabobo state, and he is providing testimony and evidence of who hired him and why they brought him to Venezuela," the president said during a meeting with thousands of his followers outside Miraflores presidential palace.