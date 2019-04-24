The government of Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday asked Interpol to capture three Venezuelan citizens it says are in the United States, Spain and Colombia, accusing them of being involved in the alleged "attack" on the country's electricity grid on March 7, for which five people are already in custody, the Caracas government said.
"Involved are Mr. Julio Cesar Acuña Nuñez, Interpol has already been asked about him, because do you know where he's living now? In the United States. Mr. Ramon Oswaldo Garcia Garcia, also ... because do you know where he's living right now? In Spain," said Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez.