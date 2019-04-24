Photo provided by Venezuela's Miraflores government headquarters showing Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez on April 23, 2019, announcing that the Nicolas Maduro regime has asked Interpol to capture three men thought to be responsible for the March 7 power blackout and living abroad in the US, Spain and Colombia. EFE-EPA/MIRAFLORES Press Office/ Editorial Use Only / No Sales

The government of Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday asked Interpol to capture three Venezuelan citizens it says are in the United States, Spain and Colombia, accusing them of being involved in the alleged "attack" on the country's electricity grid on March 7, for which five people are already in custody, the Caracas government said.

"Involved are Mr. Julio Cesar Acuña Nuñez, Interpol has already been asked about him, because do you know where he's living now? In the United States. Mr. Ramon Oswaldo Garcia Garcia, also ... because do you know where he's living right now? In Spain," said Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez.