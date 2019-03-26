Electricity supply problems continued on Tuesday in Venezuela, more than 24 hours after the first of two new blackouts that have once again left much of the country in darkness, a situation that motivated the Nicolas Maduro government to extend by another day its suspension of work and school activities.

The two cuts in electricity service are affecting almost the whole country and are once again being blamed by the government on sabotage. The second of them was accompanied by a fire at the Guri hydroelectric plant, the country's most important energy facility.