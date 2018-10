Venezuelan minister of communications, Jorge Rodriguez, speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan minister of communications, Jorge Rodriguez, speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

File photo showing the Venezuelan ambassador in Ecuador, Carol Delgado, speak during an interview with EFE in Quito, Ecuador, July 31, 2015. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

The Venezuelan government on Thursday declared Ecuador's charge d'affaires in Caracas a persona non grata in response to Quito's decision to expel Venezuelan Ambassador Carol Delgado.

Elizabeth Mendez has been given 72 hours to leave the country, the Venezuelan government said in a statement.