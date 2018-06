Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek Saab said here Wednesday that arrest warrants were issued for 11 officials of the PDVSA state oil company for committing "serious irregularities" that cost the firm $14 million.

Saab said that the first case of corruption took place on June 14, when managers of PDVSA's Orinoco Oil Belt operation "inadequately discharged and distributed naphtha" with the effect of diminishing oil production by 175,000 barrels.