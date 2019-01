A handout picture released by the United Nations on 16 January 2019, shows the Venezuelan foreign minister Jorge Arreaza (L) and UN Secretary General Antonio at the UN headquarters in New York, USA, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/UN/Manuel Elias HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

A handout picture released by the United Nations on 16 January 2019, shows the Venezuelan foreign minister Jorge Arreaza speaking at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York, USA, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/UN/Manuel Elias HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

Venezuela claims at the UN that Maduro is facing an attempted coup

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister claimed on Wednesday, whilst visiting the United Nations in New York, that the Government of Nicolas Maduro is facing an attempted coup backed by the United States.

"We have told the Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, that an attempted coup in Venezuela is underway again," the Venezuelan foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, said at a press conference during which he did not accept any questions.