Thousands of Venezuelans have for years crossed the Simon Bolivar bridge connecting their nation with Colombia in search of cheaper and better quality products to bring back across the border but, nowadays, those daily migrants are increasingly focused on finding simple necessities like food and medicine, basic human needs that are considered a luxury in their crisis-rocked homeland.

Around 35,000 people cross the bridge, which links San Antonio del Tachira on the Venezuelan side to Cucuta in northeastern Colombia, on a daily basis, according to Colombian authorities. Some make the journey to secure vital products while others look to leave Venezuela permanently.