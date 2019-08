Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza speaks to reporters at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 30, 2019. Arreaza said Colombian President Ivan Duque was exclusively to blame for a call to arms issued by the leaders of a group of FARC dissidents. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PEÑA R.

Venezuela: Colombian president to blame for FARC dissidents' return to arms

Venezuela's foreign minister said Friday that Colombia's president bears exclusive responsibility for the new call to arms made this week by a group of dissident FARC leaders.

Jorge Arreaza made his remarks to reporters at the Foreign Ministry's headquarters in Caracas.