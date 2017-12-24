The speaker of Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly, Delcy Rodriguez, seen her on Dec. 23, 2018, said the Brazilian ambassador to Venezuela, Ruy Pereira, and the Canadian charge d'affaires, Craib Kowalik, will each be declared persona non grata in the Caribbean nation. EFE-EPA/Venezuelan News Agency

The Brazilian ambassador to Venezuela, Ruy Pereira, and the Canadian charge d'affaires, Craib Kowalik, will each be declared persona non grata in the Caribbean nation by the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Speaker Delcy Rodriguez said in a statement to the media.

"Within the sphere of responsibilities of the ANC, which is justly sovereign in our electoral system, we have decided to declare persona non grata the charge d'affaires of Canada and to declare persona non grata the ambassador of Brazil.